Hunter King Flaunts Curves In Sexy Animal Print Swimsuit: ‘Me In The Wild’

Soap star Hunter King flaunted her curves in a sexy animal-print swimsuit in a recent Instagram post. One of the shots also included a friend, and Hunter’s Instagram followers had plenty of positive reactions to her summery share.

In the first image, Hunter sat on wooden stairs outside, which were surrounded by greenery and a wooden platform that had cushions and pillows on it. She remained the focus of the picture, though. The Young and the Restless star wore an animal print one-piece that featured a neckline that went to her waist, which showcased her ample cleavage and highlighted her voluptuous curves. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, and dark sunglasses to protect her eyes. Hunter had her long blond hair in soft waves, which hung down her back from a trendy side part. She sat with her hands pressed into the stair by her sides, and her legs stretched out in front of her down the staircase. The pose showed off her rounded shoulders and toned thighs and calves.

Hunter’s friend Titina Gargiulo joined her in the second photo. The two friends held small rounded glasses filled with a light-colored beverage. Titina wore a cute olive green swimsuit that also featured a low neckline revealing a glimpse of her cleavage. The women had their arms entwined and looked at each other, and they each had big smiles on their faces.

The actress’s fans shared the love on her post with more than 22,500 Instagrammers hitting the “like” button, and almost 170 of them took the time to leave a comment with several using the flame emoji to indicate that they thought the women looked hot.

“WOW, Hunter. I’ve gotta say that there is no doubt that you are by far one of the most beautiful women ever. You just look great in the wild. Stay safe, healthy, happy, and enjoy life. Much love,” gushed one fan.

“Hunter, the bathing suit is pretty hot. You look really good,” a second follower noted, including a flame.

“Wow with a capital W. The cheetah never wore the skin that good,” teased a third devotee who also included yellow sparkles.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, Hunter!! Perfection!!!” a fourth Instagrammer replied with a double pink heart.

The sexy picture and summertime fun came shortly after news came that the former Life In Pieces star broke up with her fiance of nearly two years, Nico Svodoba, after a long engagement, The Inquisitr reported.