Lindsay Brewer Flashes Her Toned Bod In A Tiny Black Bikini & A Pair Of Sneakers

Lindsay turned heads in the racy two-piece.

Hot race car driver Lindsay Brewer returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans. She flashed her toned bod as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was getting her car wrapped, and encouraged her fans to guess what color the vehicle would end up.

In the sexy snap, Lindsay looked hotter than ever as she rocked nothing but a skimpy black bikini. The racy top boasted a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. It also included thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

That matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit tight around her tiny waist. The garment also emphasized her long, lean legs. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot as well. She accessorized the stunning style with a dainty chain around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and a pair of white sneakers on her feet.

Lindsay sat in her convertible for the pic. She left the door open and placed both feet on the ground as she rested one hand on her thigh. The other came up to play with her hair as she bent one knee and looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a bright blue sky could be seen. She geotagged her location as Malibu, California.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in bouncy curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages.

“You, bikini, fast cars. Not sure it gets any better,” one follower gushed.

“So gorgeous and beautiful,” declared another.

“Nice photo shoot,” a third comment read.

“Your beauty blinds me because it comes from your heart and is reflected in your eyes,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a plunging white top and a pair of Daisey Dukes. To date, that post has collected more than 79,000 likes and over 720 comments.