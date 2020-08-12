Constance Nunes Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Black String Bikini & Heeled Boots

Constance Nunes went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday night. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star let it all hang out as she flashed her curves while endorsing Rockstar energy drinks.

In the sexy snap, Constance looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy black string bikini with the Rockstar logo on in. The tiny top featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low cut that exposed her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist. She also rocked a pair of heeled boots.

Constance stood in front of her prized vintage Ford Mustang for the shot. She had her legs apart and her hip pushed out. She placed one hand on that hip as the other rested on her thigh. She appeared to arch her back slightly as she tilted her head and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the pic a clear blue sky was visible.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and blew in the wind.

Constance’s 796,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 79,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also gushed over the shot by leaving over 1,500 messages in the comments section.

“Here she is dude worlds hottest Rockstar model bro like omg you have to be kidding me right? She is real and she is a mechanic too,” one follower wrote.

“I’m gonna be a mechanic when i go to school and i want to be just like you,” remarked another.

“Man that mustang is fire. Still in awe of how well you put it together,” a third social media user stated.

“Ok queen…this made me blush. and I love it,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently delighted her followers when she posed in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a tiny black crop top as she worked underneath of her classic car. That post has earned more than 85,000 likes and over 930 comments to date.