Brit Manuela Looks Flawless In A Strapless White Bikini On Instagram

Brit Manuela returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to show off her insane figure in a tiny bikini. The skimpy swimwear look was the model’s first in nearly a week and certainly seemed to excite her devoted fans.

Brit looked flawless in the itty-bitty white two-piece from Sand Bikini that popped against her gorgeous, all-over tan. The set included a strapless bandeau top that fell low down her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and toned arms and shoulders out for her audience to admire. A deep cut with a gold u-shaped detail fell in the middle of the garment’s cups, flashing a glimpse of the model’s ample cleavage to give the look even more of a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, Brit sported a pair of solid white bikini bottoms that perfectly suited her gym-honed physique. The number boasted a sexy v-style and high-cut leg that showed off her sculpted thighs and killer curves. Its thick, angled waistband was positioned high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The 26-year-old included not one, but five slides in the upload, each of which saw her rocking the scanty two-piece. The images captured her posing in the doorway of her living room, which was decorated with a cozy Papasan chair, plants, and a number of canvas photos. She wore a sultry look on her face and kept her piercing blue eyes locked on the camera throughout nearly the entire photoshoot. She posed with one arm resting on the doorframe beside her while positioning her body in several different angles, ensuring that her fans got a good look at her sculpted midsection.

Brit wore her long brunette locks down in the shot. She styled them in a sleek middle part and fashioned two small braids on either side that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features. She also accessorized with a dainty gold necklace that gave her outfit the perfect hint of bling.

Fans did not hesitate to shower their love for Brit’s latest Instagram upload, with hundreds of them flocking to the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“You are amazingly gorgeous my girl,” one person wrote.

“Simply the best,” praised another fan.

“Yasss body goals, love your hairdo,” a third follower gushed.

“Without a doubt you are the most beautiful thing I saw all day,” remarked a fourth fan.

The upload has also amassed nearly 41,000 likes within 11 hours of going live.