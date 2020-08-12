Yovanna Ventura Shares Sultry Photoshoot With Her Instagram Followers

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura recently shared images from a sultry photoshoot to her official Instagram account, much to the delight of her 5.3 million followers. Wearing a variety of clothes that showed off her enviable figure, her fans dashed to the comments section in order to offer up their praise.

Yovanna included five photographs in her latest update. Tagging Modeliste magazine in the post, she showed off just why she is so popular.

The first snap saw the celebrity in white underwear under a black leather overcoat that was opened at the front. Her hands rested at her hips, showing off the red nail polish on her perfectly manicured hands.

She wore the same jacket in the second photo. However, this time, she wore a sheer bodysuit that featured a drawn outline of denim shorts and a hand covering her chest. The model posed with her head thrown back as she pouted for her intended audience.

While the first two shots were light in color, the next one saw Yovanna standing against a dark background while wearing a black corset top with fine pinstripes. Her beautiful face was the highlight of this pose as it stood out against the darker colors.

The fourth picture revealed the celebrity in a green latex bodysuit. Around her, sheets billowed out as she held her hands in the air.

Finally, she showed off her enviable figure in a black strapless outfit, featuring a large bow. In this snap, she stared defiantly at the camera.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had racked up close to 31,000 likes and hundreds of responses from her devoted supporters.

“Best of the best,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are beautiful,” a fan simply stated.

“Best model on Insta!” said another user.

“WOW. You get more beautiful every day,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of emoji for further effect.

Many of her admirers chose emoji over detailed comments in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones, often being used multiple times in each post. In addition, variations of the kissing emoji were also prevalent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna recently delighted her fans by posting a photo set of herself while wearing a white lace corset and eating Cheetos.

“There’s space on the floor,” she wrote in the caption as she invited her supporters to come and sit with her.