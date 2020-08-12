Ana Cheri Shows Underboob In Tiny Yellow Bikini Top

Ana Cheri has shared two new updates to her Instagram page today, and her newest snap is likely to catch her fans’ attention. She rocked a into yellow bikini top and a flowing sarong for the occasion, and her underboob was hard to miss.

She posed in front of a circular white table with blue chairs, and she placed her hands on either side of herself. She lifted her left leg in the air and tilted her head to the side as she smiled.

Her swimsuit was a mustard yellow hue with thick straps and a straight neckline. It also had a very short cut at the bottom that didn’t contain all of Ana’s assets, and her underboob was on display — it was particularly noticeable because of her tan lines. The top also featured flirty long ties on the side that fell down towards her hips. She also rocked a colorful printed sarong that seemingly reached the floor.

Ana wore her hair down in a heavy side part and her luxurious curls were voluminous. Her accessories included a pair of stud earrings and a long necklace with circular charms throughout. It was so long that it reached past her belly button.

Behind her was a white room and the ceiling had dark wooden beams. A white curtain was visible in the foreground and there was plenty of natural light in the space that illuminated Ana in a flattering way.

She tagged herself in the post and directed her followers to a link in her bio via her geotag.

The post has already been liked over 11,800 times since it went live ten minutes ago, and her fans flooded the comments section with these nice compliments.

“Thank u for blessing my timeline,” wrote an admirer.

“I don’t get tired of repeating this: you’re the most beautiful and perfect woman on the planet,” declared a second devotee.

“Gorgeous eyes and love dem thick thighs!!!” exclaimed another supporter.

And one fan was distracted by her outfit.

“Where did you get your top,” they wondered.

Ana also shared another flirty photo three days ago, that time posing in an outdoor shower. She opted to wear only a tiny pair of white bikini bottoms and accessorized with gold pieces. This included a bracelet that she clipped to her upper arm and a chain that she wrapped around her waist. She censored her chest with her hand and looked back at the camera with a sultry gaze. She wore her hair up in a high, messy bun.