Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Hourglass Silhouette In A Knotted White Top & Daisy Dukes: ‘Errands Day’

Alexa Dellanos tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with another stunning look at her hourglass silhouette. The model returned to her account on Tuesday with the steamy new snap that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The social media star stood in the middle of a sidewalk in the image with a gorgeous wall of greenery behind her. She posed with one of her lean legs pointed out in front of her and ran one hand through her platinum blond locks while placing the other on the side of her waist. Her head was cocked slightly to the side as she worked the camera, affixing her piercing brown eyes to it with a sultry stare.

In the caption of the upload, Alexa told her audience that she was spending the day out and about checking tasks off of her to-do list. She was dressed to impress for the “errands day” in a classic and sexy ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Alexa looked smoking hot in a ribbed white tank top that clung tightly to her midsection and voluptuous assets. The number featured a trendy mock neckline and was knotted just underneath her bust, offering her followers a glimpse of her flat stomach and abs.

The model teamed the skimpy top with a pair of itty-bitty Daisy Dukes that hugged her curvy hips in all of the right ways. The bottoms boasted a tattered hemline that just barely hit the tops of her sculpted thighs, leaving her bronzed lower half almost completely exposed. Meanwhile, its waistband sat just below her navel and accentuated her trim waist.

Alexa completed her look with an orange handbag and colorful sneakers that gave her ensemble a sporty vibe. She perched a pair of round sunglasses on top of her long tresses, which were styled in a flirty half-up, half-down style that cascaded over her shoulders in beautiful, loose waves.

Fans went wild for the sexy look, awarding it more than 24,000 likes within nine hours of going live. The post has also racked up nearly 200 comments and compliments.

“Looking amazing like always,” one person wrote.

“Absolute beauty,” praised another fan.

“Wow abs coming threw yasss,” a third follower remarked.

“Love your kicks,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has stayed relatively silent on Instagram this summer, so it is no surprise that her fans were thrilled by her return. Over the weekend, the model left them drooling again when she flaunted her incredible figure in a low-cut blue top and ripped jeans. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 44,000 likes and 378 comments to date.