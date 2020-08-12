Kelly Clarkson Rocks Curves In Emerald Wrap Dress While Practicing British Accent

Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to share a video of herself practicing her British accent ahead of her guest judge appearance on America’s Got Talent. The talk show host is filling in for judge Simon Cowell after he broke his back in an electric bike accident, The Inquisitr reported.

The singer shared a video of herself outside the studio. In it, she wore a gorgeous emerald-colored velvet wrap dress that featured some ruching around her curvy hips and showed off her nipped-in waist with a sizeable off-center tie. The deep v-neck revealed a black undergarment and helped showcase Clarkson’s voluptuous curves, but she noted that the lack of a black shirt might be a shock for regular viewers of the program since that’s Cowell’s typical attire. She stood with her hands on her hips, which highlighted her dark manicure that complimented her outfit.

Clarkson wore her highlighted blond hair in big soft curls, which fell over each shoulder from a trendy center part. Shorter pieces framed her face, and the hairstyle also revealed her intricate gold earrings that hung from each ear. The singer had a giant smile on her face during much of the clip, and she also took a few moments to practice saying things that Cowell says typically on the show. She even attempted a British accent for a few of the phrases, but eventually, Clarkson decided that she would stick with her trusty country music twang instead.

Clarkson’s Instagram followers seemed to love the video, which received more than 114,000 views. At least 23,000 Instagrammers also hit the “like” button, and 500 chose to leave a comment for her.

“Always beautiful, my friend, your beauty is amazing. What the bloody hell was that was spot on,” exclaimed one follower who also used several laughing smilies.

“Love you, Kelly, you’re going to be amazing!! That dress is amazing too,” a second fan declared, adding several clapping hand emoji.

“Not THE worst British accent…..but not great. We still love you, though, Kelly. You will be a fab sub for Simon, I am sure!! You look great!” enthused a third devotee.

“How do you have so many jobs and look this good and be this funny and slay THIS hard?????” a fourth Instagrammer wondered, referencing Clarkson’s job as a talk show host as well as her singing career to name just two of her recent gigs. She is also slated to do a residency in Las Vegas, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.