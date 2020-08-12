Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage In A Sexy White Outfit

Olivia Culpo showed off her good looks today with a two-part photo set on Instagram. And in the snaps, she rocked a low-cut white ensemble and flaunted her cleavage.

In the first shot, she smiled sweetly with her lips closed and raised her right hand by her cheek. The image was cropped from her head down to her chest so it was hard to discern all of the details of her outfit, but it looked to be a dress. It had thick straps and a flirty low neckline that gave way to a zipper in the middle. It had a structured fit with curved seams, and it flattered her figure.

Olivia wore her hair down in a causal side part with her bangs framing her face, and a few of her highlights popped against her naturally darker hair. She posed next to a modern kitchen and behind her was a rectangular island that was decorated with a tall vase with white flowers and green leaves. The space was lit up with square pendant lights that hung from the ceiling. Furthermore, Olivia likely posed in front of a large window that offered plenty of natural light.

The second snap was similar except her hands were out of the frame and the photo was angled in such a way to reveal a cream couch on the other side of the room. She smiled again with her lips closed and gave a fierce yet playful look for the camera.

The post has received over 24,300 likes already even though it’s only been available for a half-hour. Her fans quickly took to the comments section with these compliments.

“Bringing the beauty up close tonight,” observed a devotee.

“How are you even real just wow,” gushed a second admirer.

“I see you’re going through a Mother of Dragons phase with your hair,” noted a third social media user.

“What are the chances I get a like back on one of my pictures from the most beautiful girl in the world? #wishfulthinking,” wrote another supporter.

And yesterday, Olivia shared another update to her feed, that time an eight-part photo series. The first two pictures were of herself in a red bikini with a forest green sarong, and she exuded flirty vibes. She held a tray of crackers and fruit and smiled at the camera. She rocked a slick ponytail and secured it with a large, tan scarf. Olivia stood beside a modern fireplace and appeared to be having a blast.