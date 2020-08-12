NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Could Engage In Three-Team Blockbuster Deal To Acquire Devin Booker From Suns

Will Devin Booker join forces with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn next season?

All-Star Devin Booker may be currently focused on helping the Phoenix Suns earn the final playoff spot in the Western Conference in the Orlando bubble, but rumors have already started to circulate around his future with the team. With their inability to surround him with a quality supporting cast, most people expect him to follow the footsteps of other disgruntled superstars and start finding his way out of Phoenix in the 2020 offseason. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams who are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Booker, including the Brooklyn Nets.

Since the successful acquisition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer, the Nets have been active on the market searching for their third star. They may no longer have enough money to chase another big name in free agency, but they have a plethora of trade assets to acquire a superstar via trade. According to Gus Martin of Fadeaway World, the Nets could engage in a three-team blockbuster deal to get Booker in the 2020 offseason.

“The Nets have two players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving making top-dollar for the next three seasons, so trading for Booker would mean little cap space to sign an above-average supporting cast. Still, they have great young assets on team-friendly contracts in Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince, all of whom would help fill Booker’s void in Phoenix should he be dealt. Brooklyn also has at least three first-round and six second-round picks in the next two drafts, which makes Booker’s asking price realistically matchable. If a trade were successful, a big-three of Booker, Irving and Durant would be perhaps the most talented trio in recent NBA history.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Booker would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Nets. Though they would be needing to pay the king’s ransom to bring him to Brooklyn, he is definitely worth giving up the likes of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and multiple first-round picks. He would give the Nets another prolific scorer and an elite three-point shooter. This season the 23-year-old shooting guard is averaging 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Pairing him with KD and Uncle Drew next season would tremendously improve Brooklyn’s offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 23 in the league, scoring 105.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. After spending his first five years in the league as the main man, Booker would still need to make a huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit on a team that already has two superstars on their roster. However, if Booker, KD, and Uncle Drew find the perfect chemistry and mesh well on the court, the Nets would undoubtedly become a team to fear in the Eastern Conference next year.