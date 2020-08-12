Anllela Sagra Flaunts Her Underboob While Dancing Around In White Bikini

Colombian fitness model Anllela Sagra showed off her enviable figure as she danced around in a bikini and entertained her 11.7 million Instagram followers. Celebrities and fans alike were quick to respond to the tantalizing dance moves.

In the short video, Anllela wore a white string bikini. The cups in the top were slightly ruched and plunged down low in front, revealing some underboob during her dance routine. The bikini briefs sat high over her slender hips and her enviable physique was certainly on display as a result of this.

The celebrity also wore a white sun visor with a dark blue underside which contrasted nicely with the rest of her attire. She completed the look with two delicate gold bracelets on one wrist.

The clip started with a close up of Anllela’s chiseled abs. Her arms were bent and she held onto her visor with her eyes closed. She then turned toward the camera, opening her eyes and smiling for her intended audience as she stretched her arms up over her head. After that, she continued to shake her hips as she danced along to the music.

The fitness model appeared to be on her balcony while performing her moves. Behind her, some exercise equipment was present and plenty of trees helped to block out the sun’s harsh rays.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers rushed in so that they could share their thoughts. Within four hours, the clip had already amassed a whopping 294,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments.

Fitness model Yarishna Ayala and TV host Yanet Garcia both commented by using a row of fire emoji. However, there were plenty of other comments as well.

“Pretty awesome!” a fan wrote in the comments section.

“Wow stunning,” one follower said.

“Love those eyes,” said another user.

“Omg u looking so pretty,” a fourth person wrote, adding an emoji at the end of their response to further enhance it.

In fact, many of her followers appeared to be so overcome by the revealing clip that they resorted to using emoji in order to convey their emotions. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and variations on the heart ones. Many admirers used long strings of their favorite ones in order to fully show how they felt about Anllela’s latest update.

Anllela has been sharing plenty of video updates to her official social media account of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently delighted her audience by dancing around while wearing a cropped top and white briefs.