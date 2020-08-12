Alessandra Ambrosio Posts Racy New Bikini Pic To Her Instagram Page

Alessandra Ambrosio has been busy sharing lots of new bikini pics on her Instagram feed this summer, and her newest share is arguably one of the raciest ones as of late, even if she didn’t show her face. The eye-catching picture was cropped with her torso and legs as the focal point, and her incredible figure was on show, thanks to her tiny swimwear.

For the snap, the model partly crossed her right leg in front. She placed her hands on either side of her hips underneath the straps of her bottoms. Notably, her manicure had the same orange-brown hue as her swimsuit.

Alessandra’s burnt orange swimsuit featured a tiny main piece of fabric with gathered accents. The ties rested high on her hips and were embellished with a couple of beads — one white and one orange. It was possible that she didn’t wear a top, considering that a hint of her underboob was visible on the top of the frame. The model tagged her brand, GAL Floripa, in the post.

The model’s toned physique was specked with water droplets as she had apparently enjoyed a dip in the pool or ocean, and the backdrop was an off-white tone with a yellowish tint. Her figure was well-lit and her tan glowed in the lighting. In addition to her flat abs, her bare hips and toned legs were on show.

She gave photo credits to Tokyo-based photographer Mat Abad and revealed that the image was taken in Santa Monica, California, according to the geotag.

The share is proving to be popular and it’s received over 70,500 likes in the first two hours since it was posted. Alessandra’s admirers had plenty of nice compliments for her in the comments section.

“IN LOVE WITH THIS PIC,” gushed a supporter.

“You look so BEAUTIFUL and sexy xoxoxoxox,” raved a second devotee.

“Daring and provocative! Love it!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“I’m not one to swoon… but DAMN DAMN DAMN!!!” wrote another follower.

Prior to the new post, Alessandra shared another summery pic three days ago. That time, she posed partially in the pool in an emerald green two-piece. Her legs were submerged in the water as she leaned over to prop herself up on the side of the pool. She wore her hair down in a middle part and played with a piece with her right hand. The model pouted fiercely for the sun-drenched shot.