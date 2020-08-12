Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curves & Confidence In Shorts & A Plain T-Shirt

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons took to Instagram on Tuesday to tantalize her fans with an astounding new photo. She rocked a simple ensemble that looked fabulous on her curvy physique and she teasingly asked summer to talk nicely to her. Based on what she was wearing in this new upload, it seemed that she was fully embracing a hot summer vibe.

The photo that Angela posted featured her wearing a short pair of light-blue denim shorts along with a basic white T-shirt. She added simple, pristine white Nike sneakers and socks and accessorized with large hoop earrings and a bold statement watch.

Angela also wore black, oversized sunglasses. She styled her long hair extensions into what appeared to be two sleek Dutch braids with a center part separating them. The braids beautifully framed her face and hung down over her shoulders, the blond highlights she’s been rocking lately visible toward the ends.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star pursed her lips and leaned her curvy booty against a stucco wall behind her as she looked toward the photographer. She leaned forward, bracing herself with her arms as they rested on her upper thighs, and she was all about attitude with this pose.

“Nuffin like a new york queen in a fresh pair of uptowns,” one person commented.

Throughout the day, many of Angela’s fans responded positively to the stunning upload. As of this writing, more than 75,000 people have liked it and around 660 followers have commented as well. There were numerous notes filled with a string of fire emoji, a clear sign that this relatively simple look of Angela’s was deemed to be sizzling-hot by those who follow her.

“This look is everything!!!” a follower declared.

“Still old school at heart! Love it!” another person praised.

Angela’s 6.7 million supporters are accustomed to seeing her share glimpses into her varied workouts. She bikes, boxes, and does yoga regularly, and she frequently incorporates a number of other styles of exercise to keep shaking things up. People would likely say that it is snaps like this one that perfectly show off the killer physique she’s built as a result.

This Tuesday upload from the Growing Up Hip Hop starlet was far less revealing than some of what she posts, and much less glamorous as well. Judging by the huge response she received on this snapshot, however, it didn’t appear that people minded this change of pace at all.

“This pose is lit yaaaas girl,” someone said, a sentiment that nearly everybody else seemed to feel as well.