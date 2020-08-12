Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Buns Of Steel In Skimpy Bikini As She Gives Fans A Pep Talk

Fitness model Yarishna Ayala impressed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update. Wearing a thong bikini that left little to the imagination, she gave her fans a pep talk about how to win at whatever they desired.

In the caption, Yarishna stated that everyone had the will to win. However, it was “the will to prepare to win” that was what should be focused on in order to truly succeed.

While her words were certainly something to aspire towards, for many of her supporters, it was the image that caught their eye rather than her pearls of wisdom.

The Instagram sensation wore a red-and-white patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination. The top featured a clear plastic strap across her back, giving the impression that her entire back was exposed. This was teamed with matching thong bikini briefs that sat high over her perfectly sculptured hips.

With her back to the camera lens, her pert derriere was proudly on display as she looked over one shoulder and towards the sky. One hand appeared to be brushing aside a strand of dark hair, which was parted and straightened. Her brunette tresses then hung down over her shoulders before reaching her buns.

The stunning image was taken at a beach and her sandy feet were on display as she bent one leg and flexed her powerful calf muscles. The model used a wooden pole as a support while she posed. In the background, tall rushes and trees could be seen.

As soon as Yarishna posted the image, her followers quickly responded. Within four hours, the photo had already gathered close to 29,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her devoted admirers.

“Just absolutely perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wonderful pose, fantastic shape,” a fan said.

“You are [an] amazing lady,” another user declared.

“Very good & nice & Lovely,” a fourth person wrote, following their comment with a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her supporters also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. The muscly arm was also often shown thanks to the fitness model’s chiseled physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yarishna recently flaunted not only her enviable figure but that of her boyfriend, Luis Ojeda, as well. In that snap, she sat upon his shoulders as they both gazed out over the ocean view in front of them.