Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Purple Leggings & A Revealing Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video clip in which she flaunted her incredible figure in a matching workout set. In the update, Jen was on a pristine sandy beach with the waves lapping gently at the shore. Several rock formations were visible along the shore, although the focal point of the clip was Jen’s chiselled physique.

She rocked a deep purple sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline. The top revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and also displayed Jen’s sculpted arms and shoulders. Several inches of her toned stomach were also on display in the look, before the waistband of her high-waisted leggings began.

The leggings Jen wore were the same vibrant shade, and they clung to her fit figure like a second skin. The fabric stretched over her pert posterior and clung to her toned thighs and calves as well.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of bold leopard-print sneakers, and wore no other visible accessories. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail that accentuated her stunning features.

Though Jen started out the video by flaunting her fit body, she soon transitioned to doing a few workout moves on the beach. She had a personal blender in a pale lilac shade on the ground nearby, and she went through a few moves, including side lunges and jumping jacks. Her sculpted physique was on full display as she slowly went through the moves, and she looked incredible throughout.

Jen paired the sizzling clip with a long caption that gave her audience an inspiring message about motivation and the need to keep positive and not get discouraged. She also directed her followers to a link for her workout programs, in case they wanted to sculpt an enviable figure just like hers.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 33,700 views within three hours. It also racked up 117 comments from her audience.

“So inspiring and motivating as always,” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” another fan remarked, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Love you so much!!” a third fan added, including a purple heart emoji in her comment.

“Perfect as always,” another wrote.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen stunned her fans by sharing another video update. In that particular post, she stood on a balcony with a breathtaking view and put together several clips that showed the process of the sun setting. She rocked a skimpy thong bikini throughout, adding to the view for her audience.