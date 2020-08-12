Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A Neon Pink Bikini To Go Paddle Boarding

Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram followers were wowed by her latest pictures from her Caribbean getaway.

Nicole Scherzinger described herself as a “warrior” and an “island girl” in the vacation update that she shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 11. Her post included two idyllic images that were snapped off the coast of the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

Nicole, 42, was photographed standing up on a paddle board that was adrift on a stretch of sparkling sapphire blue water. Her breathtaking view also included a steep mountain covered with a dense green tropical forest. Sheer gray rock faces peeked out between the greenery. The white line of the island’s sandy shore was barely visible in the distance.

Nicole was clad in a neon pink bikini that really stood out against her bronze skin and the darker colors of her snapshots’ background. Her swimsuit included a string bikini top with clingy triangle cups that showcased her ample cleavage. Her bottoms had extremely high-cut sides. The openings rose above her hip bones to elongate her slender legs. The back of the garment boasted a cheeky cut that showed off her pert posterior.

The Pussycat Dolls songstress also wore a pair of dark aviator sunglasses. She left her glossy black hair down and pushed behind her shoulders so that it spilled down her back. Nicole’s first photo saw her grasping her paddle with both hands and holding it up in the air high over her head. The pose accentuated her washboard abs and toned arms. The sunlight beamed down on her like a spotlight, making her smooth skin glow.

In her second snapshot, Nicole was shown in profile. She gripped the end of the oar’s handle with one hand and placed the other near the middle. The singer leaned forward and dipped the blade in the water. She bent her knees and stood in the center of the paddle board to maintain her balance as she propelled herself forward.

Nicole’s pictures proved to be popular with her Instagram followers. They bagged The Masked Singer judge upwards of 58,000 likes over the course of two hours. Positive comments about her post also came pouring in.

“Gorgeous, both the scenery and you. Looks like you’re having a lovely time,” read one fan’s statement.

“How are you even real just wow,” another admirer remarked.

“That pink is absolutely poppin on you! How do you make absolutely everything look so stunning?” a third person wrote.

Nicole has shared a number of photos from her Caribbean getaway on Instagram over the past few days. As reported by The Inquisitr, one of the pictures showed her rocking a black bikini and relaxing on a hammock overlooking the ocean.