Camila Bernal And ‘Grams’ Rock it Out As They Share Same Black Swimsuit In Hilarious Instagram Clip

Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.3 million followers with a humorous clip of herself and “grams” in the same swimsuit. Both were shown switching between a black one-piece with matching thigh-high stockings and a beige shawl and gold-rimmed glasses as they danced around in front of a mirror.

The video started with Camila standing in the background of the shot. She held her phone up to record the content and waved her arm in the air as she danced along to the music playing.

The celebrity wore a black bathing suit that sat high over her curvaceous hips and showed off her hourglass figure. She teamed this with a pair of elastic-topped stockings. Her dark locks were pulled back into two half-ponytails on top of her head. Several strands of hair hung down on either side of her face.

In the foreground was “grams,” also known as Amparo Prieto. She wore a pale shawl wrapped around her shoulders and a pair of glasses often associated with those worn by grandmothers. She, too, danced along to the music.

At one point, Amparo turns back to look at Camila and the screen then went black. When the picture returned, Camila was now wearing the shawl and Amparo was in the bathing suit. She also held Camila’s phone in order to continue filming as Camila clutched at the wrap.

Both appeared to be in Camila’s bathroom as a sink is featured in the front of the duo and a shower is situated at the very back of the room.

As soon as she posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the clip had already amassed more than 82,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“I’m dead lol,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Damn you’re fine as hell,” a fan said.

“Dang, Grams is [rockin’] out,” said another user.

“One of my favorites,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a string of crying-with-laughter emoji at the end of their response.

In fact, many of her followers decided to simply use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and crying-with-laughter emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila showed off her enviable booty with yesterday’s update to her social media account. It was linked to a previous shot that showed the champagne-colored thong bikini from the front. However, the newer update revealed the same swimsuit but the image was shot from the rear.