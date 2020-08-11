Natalie Roush Flaunts Her ‘Sun Buns’ Wearing Thong Bikini By The Ocean

Instagram model Natalie Roush got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday evening, to the delight of her 935,000 followers.

The brunette bombshell shared a beachy snap of herself in a tiny string bikini that left little to the imagination, which garnered over 25,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Natalie wore a deep orange bathing suit whose color beautifully accentuated her olive complexion. The halter top had soft triangle cups that stretched over the curves of her pert breasts. It appeared to tie in a bow behind her neck, and the bottom band that encircled her narrow rib cage seemed to fasten in the back.

The Brazilian thong bottom displayed much of Natalie’s bare behind. The garment featured a scrap of fabric that rose up from between her cheeks and rested on the small of her back, attached to multiple long strings tied in double bows high on the side of either hip.

She arched her back to the camera to emphasize the rounded shape of her derriere. Her skin looked smooth and flawless.

In the first image, Natalie dropped both arms to her sides and placed her open palms on the outside of each thigh. Her fingers curved around her backside, just below the line between her buns and shapely upper thighs.

She crossed her arms in front of her chest in the next image, giving viewers an uninterrupted display of her toned booty.

Natalie looked over her right shoulder and gazed at the camera with a sultry expression, her lips parted slightly. Her striking features were framed by her long, dark tresses, which were flipped over to one side and tumbled down her back in loose waves, almost grazing the top of her derriere.

Natalie did not appear to accessorize with any jewelry, but instead elected to let her natural beauty shine through.

She posed on a long wooden deck with a white painted floor, seemingly at the top of a set of steps that led down to the golden sand below.

The turquoise blue-green of the ocean rolled in mellow waves onto the beach, stretching far into the background until it reached the sky.

Natalie’s adoring Instagram followers were eager to express their affection for the model’s summery appearance.

“Suns out buns out,” quipped one fan, adding peach and heart eye emoji to the comment.

“Nicely toasted. Beautiful, Natalie,” declared a second person, who emphasized their words with a crying-laughing symbol and a series of pink hearts.