Gabby Allen Shows Off Killer Figure In A Tie-Dye Bikini In Ibiza

Gabby Allen flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram by rocking a sexy tie-dye bikini. The post was added to her scorching feed on August 11, and it has already captured the attention of many of her 1.1 million fans.

The sultry new share showed the model posing with her boyfriend, Brandon Myers. A geotag in the update indicated that the pair was at the Blue Marlin in Ibiza. The two put their heads together and looked directly at the camera while posing on towel-lined lounge chairs. The area was surrounded by several other sunbathers and khaki-colored umbrellas. Gabby kicked one leg out to her side and tucked the other toward her opposite thigh as she turned heads and showed off her killer curves.

The swimsuit boasted a navy blue and white tie-dye pattern that popped against her tanned skin. Its tiny cups were spaced far apart and left her collar and a glimpse of cleavage well on display. The suit had thin strings that were worn over her sculpted shoulders and muscular arms. Only a tease of Gabby’s bottoms could be seen because of the way her hands were positioned, and her shapely thighs were well on display.

Gabby styled her long blond tresses with a middle part and wore French pigtail braids that tumbled over her chest to her navel. She sported several hair accessories on her wrist and rocked a shell bracelet and a few rings on one hand. One of her ankles also boasted a shell anklet. She wore a pair of silver earrings to complete her look.

Bradon ditched his shirt for the photo op and showed off his chiseled abs for the camera. He opted for a pair of tiny swim shorts and left his tatted body well within view. The model wore a thick gold necklace on his collar and went barefoot for the occasion.

In the caption, Gabby wished Brandon a happy birthday and called him a “magical human” while adding a single red heart emoji at the end. As of this writing, the post has garnered over 42,000 likes and 160-plus comments from Gabby’s fans. Some were quick to comment on her ripped body while a few more wished Brandon a happy birthday.

“You two look so perf together!” one social media user gushed.

“Lovely pic of u both hope it works out for u gabby as u deserve to b happy now and the best good luck hun,” a second fan commented.

“Jesus Christ u both hot couple imagine your babies, beauts,” one more chimed in, with the addition of a few flame and heart emoji.