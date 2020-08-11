Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Barely There Pink Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest bikini update. Wearing a patterned pink swimwear that barely contained her assets, the celebrity showed off her chiseled figure and enviable muscles as she ordered everyone to “Rise & Shine” in the caption.

Qimmah stood in a strong pose for the photo, her hands raised in fists just under her chin. She stared defiantly at the camera with just the hint of a cheeky smile gracing her plump lips.

The fitness guru wore a string bikini that showed off her fine figure. The top featured pink edging and what appeared to be a pattern of donuts against a white background. The item of clothing tied up around her neck in a halter-style and plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the model’s cleavage.

The matching bikini briefs were a solid color and sat high over her perfectly sculptured hips. Her famous abs were certainly on display in the revealing outfit, as were her muscular thighs and toned arms.

Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a low ponytail. The look was completed with a bejeweled belly button piercing and a light sheen of oil over her muscles, giving them further definition.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had topped well over 34,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments as her fans rushed in to show their appreciation.

“Good job putting your fitness program together and getting your results. I’m sure this is inspiring someone who needs some guidance,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You look photoshopped, but I know you’re not, you look amazing,” a fan said in regard to Qimmah’s apparent perfect physique.

“Are those donuts?” another user asked regarding the pattern on the bathing suit.

“What A Beauty,” a fourth person wrote, peppering their comment with several emoji to add further emphasis to their words.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to simply using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and variants on the heart emoji. However, as is always the case with Qimmah’s posts, the muscly arm was also used regularly.

Qimmah often shares photo updates of her enviable figure to her social media account. As reported by The Inquisitr yesterday, she shared a set of herself while wearing a matching blue crop top and leggings as she wished her fans a “Happy Monday.”