Bri Teresi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Sports Bra & Tiny Multi-Colored Shorts

On Tuesday, August 11, American model Bri Teresi made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 25-year-old posing outside in front of what appears to be numerous trees. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Los Angeles, California.

She sizzled in a plunging black sports bra and tiny heathered blue shorts with a thick multi-colored waistband. The revealing ensemble put her incredible cleavage, flat midsection, and toned thighs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Bri finished off the casual look with a pair of delicate earrings. She also styled her blond hair in tousled waves with a slightly off-centered part.

She stood with her back arched and her hips jutted out, which further accentuated her fantastic figure. Bri held on to a can of Adrenaline Shoc Smart Energy, as she raked her fingers through her hair. She pursed her lips and focused her gaze on the camera lens.

Bri tagged Los Angeles-based visual artist Jeremy Lee in the body of the post, suggesting that he took the photo.

In the caption, Bri advertised for Adrenaline Shoc Smart Energy by tagging the company.

The tantalizing picture soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[You are] simply the best baby,” wrote a fan.

“Beautiful and nice lady. So beautiful and gorgeous. You are wonderful like flowers,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous,” remarked another follower, along with two pink heart emoji.

“[B]eautiful baby,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The fitness model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Bri is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she decided to not wear a bra underneath an extremely cropped white tank top. That suggestive snap has been liked over 7,000 times since it was shared.