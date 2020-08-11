Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Pale Pink Bikini

Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers in her latest share, a sizzling quadruple update in which she rocked a pale pink two-piece that highlighted her incredible figure. Cindy posed outdoors on what looked like a patio area, and she sat atop a modern chair with a white frame. The sky above was filled with clouds and cast a stunning light on Cindy’s curves, and water was visible behind her in the frame. A few palm fronds encroached from the top of the shot as well, making it seem like she was relaxing in a tropical paradise.

Cindy rocked a bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post so her fans knew where to pick up their own. The bikini top was a unique style that featured two upside-down triangles. A thin horizontal strap went across her chest above her cleavage, rather than below it, as is commonly the case with swimsuit tops. Thick bands of fabric crossed over her stomach and stretched around her waist for an eye-catching look.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that featured a triangle of fabric with ruched detailing. Thin straps stretched high over her hips, and in the first snap, Cindy tugged at the sides as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she was barefoot in the shot. However, she added a few accessories, including two layered necklaces, some sunglasses with purple lenses, and a structured wooden purse that was positioned on a nearby table.

Cindy stretched out on the lounge chair in the second snap with a towel spread out beneath her, and she flashed a smile at the camera as she posed. A few additional items were included in the shot, including a magazine on the chair and some sunscreen on the table beside her.

She included two additional shots in which she flaunted her fit figure, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 15,000 likes within one hour of going live, and also racked up 206 comments in the same time span.

“Way too hot,” one follower wrote, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“Great view of you and the water,” another fan added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” yet another commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another sizzling update that appeared to have been taken in the same location, judging by the geotag. For those snaps, she rocked a colorful swimsuit and matching sarong, paired with a straw hat for a beach-ready look.