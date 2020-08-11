Kim Lee Dazzles In Plunging Blue Evening Dress

Instagram model, DJ, and pianist, Kim Lee wowed her 512,000 followers with her latest update. Wearing a dazzling evening gown, she insisted in her caption that because “she said she could,” she would.

Also known as “Asian Kim Kardashian,” she certainly gave off a Kardashian vibe with her latest post to her official Instagram account. In the photo, she wore a stunning glittering blue outfit that plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of her cleavage even with the nude-colored mesh panel at the front of the dress.

Kim reclined on a luxurious blue suede chaise lounge, one hand resting on her bare thigh and the other supporting her weight on the sofa below. Several brightly colored floral cushions were also tucked in behind the model as she gazed seductively at her intended audience. Wallpaper and wall paneling in similar hues were also on display, along with some gold edging and a bronze statue of a bird, all of which added to the image’s ambiance.

The Instagram sensation’s dark locks were parted to one side and styled in gentle waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing diamond-encrusted drop earrings and several rings on her slender fingers completed the look.

Over the last few days, Kim has been sharing similar shots, including one that was used on the cover of Stuff India. Today’s image was also tagged with the magazine’s social media account. In addition, the others involved with the styling were also included. Julian Morales was responsible for her makeup. Revolve, 8 Other Reasons, and Michael Costello were also tagged.

As soon as Kim posted the pic, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the photo had gathered more than 4,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase comments.

“So hot [lovely] dress superb,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Kylie looks like youuuu,” a fan said in obvious response to her likeness to the Kardashians.

“I am really to declare you the Queen of India,” said another user.

“Love that color on you,” a fourth person wrote, also using several of the fire emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones.

Kim often posts smoldering pictures from her photoshoots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snap of herself while wearing a stunning metallic dress in a golden hue.