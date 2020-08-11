Lauren Dascalo Ditches Her Bikini Top In Cancun

Lauren Dascalo wowed her 958,000-plus fans with another sultry new update that captured her in half of a bikini. The image was shared with her Instagram feed on Tuesday afternoon, and since the post went live, her fans have been buzzing.

The sultry shot captured Lauren posed with her backside facing the camera. A geotag in the image indicated that she was in Cancun, Quintana Roo. The model was perched up on a large lounger that featured a bright white sheet on top. In front of her were the trunk of a palm tree and a stretch of sand that glistened in the sun. The perimeter of the beach was lined with chairs and umbrellas, and a small piece of the ocean could be seen in the distance. It looked like a beautiful day to soak up some rays with an abundance of sunshine and only a few clouds in the sky.

Lauren gazed into the camera with an alluring stare as she bent one arm at her elbow and grabbed the top of her straw hat. She enlisted the help of her other hand to cover her chest as she went topless for the photo op. Lauren covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still treating her eager audience to a great view of sideboob. The sexy look also showed off her toned abs.

The lower half of Lauren’s outfit was just as hot and boasted a khaki hue that accentuated her allover glow. The suit had thin, string sides that were tied high on her hips and left her shapely thigh on full display. The garment also boasted a scandalous, cheeky cut that showcased her pert derriere, which has quickly become one of her most noticed features.

Lauren wore her long, blond locks down and they fall midway down her back. Her hair appeared to have a few natural waves and the front of her mane swept over her left eye. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a small gold necklace on her collar.

In the caption of the shot, she shared an inspirational quote. So far, the photo has been hit with fans and it’s earned over 14,000 likes and 280-plus comments.

“You look beautiful as ever love the photo,” one fan gushed alongside a series of emoji.

“You look so absolutely breathtaking,” a second social media user raved.

“Soo true gorgeous it’s yr life live it the way U want too hottie,” another social media user wrote alongside a myriad of emoji.

A few more Instagrammers simply referred to her as a “goddess.”