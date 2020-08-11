Anna Nystrom Stuns In A White Lace Ensemble Including Thong Bottoms

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap in which she posed in the middle of a vast field. The landscape was covered in tall dry grass that came all the way to Anna’s knees, and a lush dark green forest was visible in the background. The sky above was a pale gray hue that cast natural light on the scene, illuminating Anna’s beauty.

She showed off her sculpted figure in a white bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top featured triangular cups, and though Anna’s body was angled so that her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, the garment appeared to show off plenty of skin. Thin straps tied around her neck and stretched around her back to secure the piece, and her stomach was on full display as well.

Anna paired the top with skimpy bottoms that covered up barely anything. The thong-style bottoms left Anna’s pert posterior on full display, and she had her body urned so that the camera managed to capture her assets. Her sculpted thighs and calves were also on display in the sizzling shot.

While Anna’s curves in the skimpy ensemble would have been breathtaking enough on their own, she added some major drama to the image by layering a semi-sheer white lace robe over the two-piece. The look had long sleeves with a panel of lace going down the arms, as well as lace cascading down the garment in vertical lines. The hem of the robe had a border of the delicate fabric as well, and the rest of the piece was crafted from semi-sheer material. The feminine fabric blew behind Anna in the wind, giving the entire image a magical vibe.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in tousled curls, and she had her lips slightly parted as she gazed off into the distance. Her fans loved the shot, and the post received over 30,600 likes within one hour. It also racked up 502 comments from her audience.

“So beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“An incredible vision of beauty,” another follower remarked.

“You are definitely a goddess so gorgeous,” a third fan added, including a string of flame emoji in his comment.

“I said, “Wow” when I saw this,” another commented.

