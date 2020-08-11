Madi Edwards Sizzles In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress At The Beach

Madi Edwards wowed fans with a sultry new update that showed her enjoying a sunset at the beach. The post was composed of two new images that showed the Aussie babe in the same sexy attire.

The first photo from the deck captured her posed in a little yellow dress. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Mexico, where she has been vacationing for the past few days. Madi was positioned in the middle of the sand, and the sky above her boasted different pastel hues, including purple, orange, and pink. Her backdrop featured a stretch of sand and crashing waves, as well as a row of tall palm trees.

Madi turned her body in profile and gazed into the distance with a sultry stare. She placed both arms in front of her stomach and staggered her thighs. She opted for a curve-hugging dress that highlighted her flawless figure. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from Revolve — a company that she frequently promotes. The silk garment was snug on every inch of Madi’s body, and it boasted a bright yellow hue that complemented her tanned skin.

The garment had thin spaghetti straps that were worn over her shoulders and a high-cut design that allowed her to show off her fit stems. The fabric between her chest was slightly ruched, which helped draw attention to her collar.

The second image in the set captured Madi in the same sexy outfit but with a slightly altered pose. She playfully let a strap from her dress fall midway down her bicep as she looked down at the ground.

Madi styled her silky blond locks with a middle part and wore her hair slicked back in a low bun. She dressed her look up with a small orange flower that was worn over her ear. She also added several accessories to her beachside attire — a pair of gold hoop earrings and a set of necklaces that included one with her initial.

In the caption of the image, Madi shared that she was enjoying the sunset, and she added a flower emoji next to her words. The update has accrued over 6,000 likes and dozens of comments since it was uploaded.

“This is next level gorg,” one follower commented, with the addition of a few flower emoji.

“Beautiful girl and sunset,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Wow this photo is beautiful,” a third fan gushed, adding a few flames.

A few more social media users simply referred to the model as “stunning.”