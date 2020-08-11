‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Summer Stuns Her Parents

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 12 tease that Victor and Chelsea find themselves playing for the same team to help Adam. Summer stuns her parents, and Amanda tries to stay away from Nate, but he’s just too charming.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put aside their differences to help Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea does not buy Victor’s story that Adam, at age 11, killed A.J. Montalvo. Although The Mustache reassures Chelsea that he’s telling the truth, she asserts that nobody can corroborate his story. However, Victor reveals that there is somebody who can back up his claims — a farmhand named George. Although Adam still doesn’t believe his father, Victor and Chelsea try to do whatever they need to in order to keep Adam from spiraling out of control as he learns to deal with the new information that he’s struggled to hide from himself all these years. Victor urges Chelsea to remain by his son’s side to help him through this harrowing revelation. The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Adam calls George and asks him to come to Genoa City while Victor encourages Chelsea to keep her fiance away from George. The impending trip might not be a good way to accomplish that.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) reunion. Most kids are genuinely thrilled for their parents to get back together, but Summer has seen what her mom and dad can do to each other, and so far, their relationship attempts have always ended up great heartache and tremendous pain. Phyllis and Summer have a mother/daughter talk, and although Summer is not all starry-eyed about her parents, she is reasonably nice about their reunion. Summer realizes that resistance is futile, and she wants Phyllis to be happy. Perhaps the fact that she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are together again softened her up a bit.

Finally, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic), but it ends up being brief. He shows up at the hotel, but Amanda is too busy reviewing contracts to take time away. Then, she stops by work with an amazing and unexpected surprise for the doctor — herself and time away from work. Nate is all for the new plans. However, there’s the pesky little complication of several patients in need of Dr. Nate’s expertise that manages to keep him away from Amanda, which cools things down for a bit. However, eventually, these two connect, and things are good.