Kylie Jenner Goes Topless, Cups Bare Bust In Her Hands For Latest Birthday Update

Mega-celebrity Kylie Jenner wowed her 189 million Instagram followers will her most recent post Tuesday afternoon, in which she shared an elegant portrait of herself looking stunning wearing a black hat and little else. The image racked up over 5 million likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

The photo followed a flurry of social media posts surrounding Kylie’s recent birthday, on which she turned 23.

In the minimalist black-and-white image, she posed facing the camera head-on. She was bathed in a bright studio light, one of which shone diagonally across her petite figure and cast a shadow of her silhouette on the backdrop directly behind her.

Kylie wore a gorgeous black fedora with a wide brim that was tipped off-center on the crown of her head. It featured a fine mesh overlay on which an embroidered number “23” was attached twice. The netting draped over the front of the hat and covered Kylie’s upturned face.

One of the sets of birthday numbers covered her barely-open eye, as she gazed at the camera through heavy lids and long, dark lashes. The other “23” was just above the other eye, visible between her forehead and hairline.

She raised her chin, displaying her slender neck and collarbone. Her full lips pouted seductively.

Kylie crossed her arms in front of her body and cupped her voluptuous breasts with both open palms. The support of her hands pushed the soft, smooth skin together, emphasizing her alluring cleavage.

Her decolletage was bare, with the exception of a faint patterned shadow of mesh across the base of throat and out over her right shoulder.

She accessorized with a chunky, sparkling ring on her right pointer finger that spelled out “XXIII.” Kylie’s long nails were manicured with square ends and painted a pale shade.

Her dark hair was styled into a straight, stylish bob that framed her striking bone structure. The curled ends grazed the top of her shoulders, one of which was positioned slightly higher than the other.

Around her waist, she wore what appeared to be a black drape loosely wrapped around her body just below her navel. It encircled her hips with visible folds of fabric at the very bottom of the image.

Many of Kylie’s Instagram followers were eager to flood her page with belated birthday wishes.

Over 31,000 people left comments — both in words and series of adoring emoji — praising her beauty, her sexy appearance, and jokingly requesting that she move her hands.