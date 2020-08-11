Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Sizzles In Tiny Bikini & Other Swimsuits For Vacation Pics

Model Jocelyn Chew showcased her stunning figure in multiple swimsuits for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she added seven slides where she rocked different bikinis that put her jaw-dropping body on display.

The 28-year-old commemorated a trip with her friends by sharing several photos from the experience. In the first picture, Chew sported a revealing two-piece. She was photographed on a boat as she leaned against a railing, as a crystal clear blue sky, and aquamarine-colored water could be seen in the background. There was a sultry look across her beautiful face while she leaned on her side. The tiny number had a red floral print, and the top wrapped tightly to Chew’s frame, and her bottoms had hoops that connected the thin straps to the front.

Chew enjoyed a playful moment with two companions for the second snap. She sat atop a friend’s shoulders – who was also on someone else’s shoulders – as they stood in the water. The former The Face contestant wore a blue two-piece. Chew sat on a Sea-Doo for the third picture, and had on a multi-colored suit.

The fourth slide was a video, and the Canadian sported a tiny red bikini. Her hair was slicked back, and she held onto the railing of a dock while there were baby sharks in the water behind her. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her abs and assets in the revealing number that looked soaking wet.

In the sixth slide, Chew gave a closer view of the red top as she was on the deck of a boat. She rocked a tattered Los Angeles Dodgers hat and sunglasses, and her hair blew in the wind. Her near-perfect skin was glowing under the sunlight.

For the caption, Chew mentioned spending quality time with her friends before uploading the post Tuesday afternoon. Many of her 543,000 Instagram followers noticed the eye-catching snaps, and nearly 9,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over four hours after they went live. Her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji, and compliments from adoring fans.

“Great pic, you look beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Honestly looks like so much fun!” another added.

“Omg are they sharks??” an Instagram user asked.

“There’s only 1 thing wrong with you……that Dodgers hat,” one fan joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Chew shared a video clip from the same trip. She was filmed in a floral print swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That steamy vid earned over 12,000 likes.