Carmen Electra, 48, Shows Off Quarantine Weight Gain In Leopard-Print Bikini

Carmen revealed that she's embracing her curvier figure.

Carmen Electra revealed that she’s gained a little weight during quarantine, and many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers couldn’t stop raving over how wonderful her curvier body looked in a skimpy swimsuit. On Monday, the actress and model took to Instagram to share a poolside pic that captured her proudly showing off her fantastic figure.

Carmen, 48, wore a leopard-print bikini with a unique touch. Its color palette was mostly black and white, but it included hints of turquoise. The garment’s double-string back ties were the same vivid hue. The top had a halter silhouette. Its triangle cups clung to Carmen’s curvy chest before tapering into the top’s upper ties. The thick fabric bands were knotted behind her neck.

The model’s photo showed her in profile, so most of the front and back of her bikini bottoms were hidden from view. The garment had stretchy turquoise side straps, a low waist, and a seat that displayed her pert posterior.

The Scary Movie 4 star also rocked a pair of dark shades with square cat-eye frames. The length of her hair was dyed pink. Her thick tresses were styled in beachy waves and pushed over to one side to create plenty of volume near her scalp.

Carmen was perched on the edge of a white patio chair covered with a blue striped towel. Her arms were extended behind her, and her chest was thrust out to put her voluptuous cleavage on full show. Her perfect posture highlighted her defined midsection, and one of her shapely legs also vied for her fans’ attention. The model’s smooth skin looked flawless and sun-kissed with a gorgeous glow.

Carmen looked at the camera with her full lips pressed together in a sultry pout as she soaked up some rays. She was seated near a pool surrounded by loungers, chairs, and large yellow umbrellas.

Carmen was rocking a bandage on her upper left shin, which a few of her followers inquired about. She informed them that it was covering up a spider bite. A number of her admirers also praised her fit physique. This prompted her to reveal that she has gained some weight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You really taking care of that hot body pretty well!” wrote one fan.

“I have gained weight during the quarantine but I’m embracing a curvy body without trippin,” read Carmen’s reply.

“WOW WOW WOW you are a beautiful woman. Thanks for showing these girls what is going on,” wrote another fan of Carmen’s new look.

“You look amazing. What a body – regardless of age,” a third admirer remarked.

Carmen hasn’t been shy about showing off her figure this summer. She has flooded her Instagram page with sexy photos and videos, including a flirty Boomerang video that showed her kicking her legs on a pancake-shaped pool float.