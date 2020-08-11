Zara Larsson Puts On A Bright Display In Fitted Floral Jumpsuit: ‘I’m An Old Man In A Young Man’s Body’

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The Swedish singer is known for impressing her followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Love Me Land” songstress stunned in a multicolored jumpsuit that featured a floral print all over. The bright garment had long sleeves and fell down to her ankles. She paired the ensemble with strappy red heels, which gave her some extra height. Larsson styled her blond hair slicked back into a messy bun. The entertainer kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with jeweled heart-shaped dangling earrings.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images and one video within one upload.

In the first slide, Larsson was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a clear blue sky. She was captured from a lower angle with her right hand raised above her head. Larsson flashed a huge smile and closed her eyes while parting her legs.

In the next slide, the star was photographed closer up. Larsson turned away from the camera and gave fans an eyeful of her side profile. She placed one hand on her hip while lifting the other in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Larsson attached a short video clip of herself showing off her attire up close. She applied the sparkly filter which helped her face and jewelry shine.

For her caption, Larsson referred to herself as “an old man in a young man’s body.”

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 101,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“You’re beautiful, I’ve been following you from a very young age and every day you get prettier,” one user wrote.

“You can’t be this beauty,” another person shared.

“You slayed queen!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“How dare u have legs like that,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she boasted her beauty in a cream top with a low-cut neckline and an item of clothing with a white-and-yellow strap underneath. The “Never Forget You” hitmaker completed the look with high-waisted light blue jeans and accessorized with numerous necklaces and hoop earrings. Larsson tied her hair up and scraped her locks off her face. She was pictured lying down a multicolored patterned carpet and made everything look effortless.