Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In A Colorful Thong Bikini: ‘All For You’

Demi left little to the imagination in the skimpy two-piece.

Demi Rose let it all hang out in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram share on Tuesday afternoon. The curvy model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that it was all for her fans.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked hotter than ever as she sported a vibrant bikini with a green, pink blue, red, yellow, and black pattern. The skimpy top boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms hugged her curvy hips snugly and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it flashed her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the center. The brunette locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that were pulled back into a ponytail and fell down her back.

In the first photo, Demi sat with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and placed both of her hands in her hair. In the second snap, she had both arms at her sides as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

In the third pic, she posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent as she grabbed at her hair and looked away from the camera. The final picture included the model staring into the lens with a sunlit sky, some rolling green hills, and gorgeous blue water in the background.

Many of Demi’s over 14.3 million followers went wild for the upload, clicking the like button more than 99,900 times within the first 28 minutes after it was posted to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 880 messages during that time.

“Hottieee looking amazingggg boo,” one follower wrote.

“The perfect woman. Inspirational and beautiful,” remarked another.

“Amazing as always,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re so gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Demi is no stranger to flaunting her epic curves in barely there ensembles for her online pics. She’s become known for sporting skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she went full bombshell in a pair of denim overalls and opted not to wear a bra or shirt under the garment. To date, that pic has raked in more than 475,000 likes and over 3,400 comments.