Iggy Azalea Stuns Her Followers In Fitted Top & Skintight Leather Pants

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The Australian rapper — who recently gave birth to her son Onyx — uses the social media platform regularly to show off her outfits and didn’t disappoint followers with her most recent upload.

The “Change Your Life” hitmaker stunned in a fitted white Marine Serre top that featured their signature moon print all over in black. The garment had long sleeves but still managed to show off Azalea’s tattoo on her hand that starts on her arm. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 16 tattoos inked all over her body.

Azalea paired the ensemble with high-waisted black leather pants that had visible buttons on the front. She styled her long straight blond hair with a middle part and rocked long acrylic nails.

The 30-year-old treated her fanbase to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea took a selfie of herself. She flicked the left side of her locks with her right hand and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. In the next slide, the entertainer posed in another selfie that made the staircase a lot clearer in the background.

In the third and final frame, Azalea was snapped further back. She looked comfortable sitting up straight on the stairs with her legs parted. Azalea gazed at the camera with a subtle pout and her left hand on the step above her.

She didn’t leave her post with a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 13.6 million followers. In the span of three hours, Azalea’s post racked up more than 347,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular.

“DAMN! You look amazing,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous, always,” another person shared, adding the love heart emoji.

“Make more selfies please. You’re blessing my day with these looks,” remarked a third fan.

“IGGY I LOVE U SO MUCH GIRL. U R LOOKING GORGEOUS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skimpy black crop top that had sleeves. The “Black Widow” chart-topper paired the look with a high-waisted black skirt that was very tight fitted and heels of the same color. Azalea protected her face with a white Louis Vuitton scarf and accessorized with a jeweled silver necklace and a black bag.