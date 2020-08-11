Sara Orrego Stuns Fans In Lacy Lingerie For Double Update

Sara Orrego stunned many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 11, with a hot new update. The Colombian model took to the social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a sexy lingerie set that did her curves nothing but favors.

The two-picture slideshow captured Orrego indoors as she struck different poses for the camera. She sported a two-piece set made of black lace with solid red fabric. The bra had two large triangles with embroidered details that gave in a geometric design. Thin strings outline the cups, creating a cut-out that helped to emphasize Orrego’s cleavage. A fringe of black lace hung from the bottom structure, adding a romantic vibe. The back consisted of four strings that came together at the base of the bra.

Orrego teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that had a double string waistband. One sat low on her hips while the other was pulled high, marking the contrast of her slender midsection and toned hips. They had a thong back that bared her pert derriere.

The first shot saw Orrego facing the camera. Her legs were past hips-width distance, showcasing her thighs. She crossed one arm over her stomach and took the other hand to her lips. The second photo showed her with her back to the viewer, drawing attention to her backside.

Her brown hair was swept over to the side and styled in perfect loose curls, which she pulled over her shoulders.

The photo proved to be an immediate hit, garnering more than 97,000 likes and over 1,200 comments within just three hours of being published. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Orrego with compliments. As usual, most of the messages were written in Spanish, though English and Portuguese comments indicated she has fans in different countries.

“Oh my God [heart-eyes emoji] spectacular. You are gorgeous,” one of her fans raved.

“Mi love you are stunning from all angles, I love you,” replied another admirer.

“[I]’m in love,” a third fan chimed in, following the short message with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“The perfect woman does exist,” added a fourth user.

Orrego doesn’t often share lingerie photos to her Instagram feed, often preferring to wear atheticwear. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she did just that with a recent post in which she wore a pair of skintight spandex shorts that put her toned legs in full display. She paired it with a yellow T-shirt whose hem was tucked under her sports bra, exposing her stomach. She also wore yellow socks to match and white running shoes with accents in pastel colors.