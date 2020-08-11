Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris As His Running Mate For 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his pick running mate in the 2020 presidential election. The presumptive Democratic nominee announced his selection Tuesday afternoon via Twitter, calling it a “great honor” to reveal her as his selection for vice president.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign,” he added.

Harris, a senator from California, would be the first woman in history to serve as vice president if the Democratic Party is successful in winning the election in November.