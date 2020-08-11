Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Unicorn Nightshirt & Forgets What Day It Is In Hilarious Quarantine Video

Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram stories this week in order to share a silly new clip with her adoring fans. The former Big Bang Theory actress showed the struggle of quarantine as she went through her morning routine.

In the hilarious clip, Kaley rocked a blue nightshirt with pictures of colorful unicorns and a rainbow printed on it. The garment featured short sleeves to showcase her toned arms as it hung loosely from her body and hid her fit figure from sight.

She accessorized her morning look with what appeared to be her wedding ring on one finger, and a silver bracelet on her wrist. She also seemed to rock a matching chain around her neck.

She wore her long, blond hair slicked back off of her neck and pulled up high into a messy bun that rested on the very top of her head. The golden locks were styled in straight strands and looped around her crown as they flopped over with her movements.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The clip started off with a white coffee mug that read “caffeine & quarantine” sitting on a wooden farmhouse style table. A plain white cushioned chair was pushed in next to the table. In the background, sunlight streamed in through the large windows and plenty of tall, green trees could be seen blowing in the wind through the glass.

Finally, the actress makes her way into the frame with a less than energetic expression on her face. She grabbed her cup of coffee from the table and sipped on it as she rested both of her elbows on the surface in front of her and stared into the camera without making a sound. Above her words such as “Quaranqueen” and “Monday” were plastered on the video. However, the video was filmed on Tuesday.

In the next slide, Kaley admitted to her blunder by writing her over 6.1 million followers another message that read, “OMG I said it was Monday in this mornings Instagram. It’s Tuesday. Quarantine is really affecting me.”

She added the phrase “LOL” as well as the an animation of a man holding a briefcase with the word “Tuesday” above it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley has seemingly been spending some of her time away from society working out.

In the most recent upload that she posted to her Instagram feed, she is seen rocking some tight black leggings and a matching tank top as she exercised with her sister and a personal trainer. To date, that video has been viewed more than 592,000 times and earned over 400 comments.