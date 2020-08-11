Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In Impossibly Small Lace Bikini

Sofia Bevarly is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans have been loving her new, skin-baring snap. The post was added to her feed on August 11, and it marked her first swimsuit-clad shot in over a week.

The photo captured the model posed outside in front of a large, brick wall. The area behind her was surrounded by skinny tree trunks and leafy branches, and a silver birdcage hung from one of the trees. Sofia stood directly in the center of the frame in front of a white-knit hammock. She rested her right arm on the top of her head and grabbed the hammock with her opposite hand. She gazed into the camera with a slight smile while showing off her incredible body in a tiny bikini while a tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from Bahimi.

The swimsuit boasted a delicate white fabric with a nude layer underneath. The swimwear had impossibly small cups that were scalloped around the edges and didn’t do a great job of containing her ample bust as cleavage came spilling out the middle and sides. A set of thick straps secured around the model’s neck, and her trim shoulders and arms were entirely bronze. The body of the suit was decorated with lace flowers, which gave Sofia’s look a feminine vibe.

The lower half of her suit was just as hot, and it featured the same white lace fabric as the top. The garment had a set of three strings that were worn high on her hips, which helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. The swimwear’s high cut design also allowed Sofia to show off her muscular legs even though the image was cropped near her knees.

She brushed her long, brunette tresses out of her face, and her hair tumbled over her shoulder and back. In the caption of the shot, she shared a carefree quote and added a bikini emoji to credit the swimwear line for dressing her up.

The post has earned over 11,000 likes and 170-plus comments from Sofia’s adoring fans. Most complimented her fit figure while a few asked her questions, hoping for Sofia to reply.

“You are so fine!” one social media user gushed with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“It’s dogs 1st birthday tomorrow @sofia_bevarly can you wish her a happy birthday?? Please, you’re my favorite,” another fan pleaded.

“Once again.. best Insta picture of the day..thanks Sofia,” a third Instagrammer complimented with the addition of a few flames.