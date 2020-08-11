Dua Lipa Wows In Black Skintight PVC Dress For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of smoking hot new photos of herself. The British singer recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a tight black PVC dress with a low neckline. The garment displayed her decolletage and showed off the many tattoos all over arms. According to Steal Her Style, Lipa has 12 tattoos inked all over her body.

She styled her dark long hair in a bun but left the front to frame out her face. The Grammy Award-winner accessorized with numerous rings and hoop earrings while appearing to be rocking French manicured nails.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was snapped sitting down on a white fluffy chair. She rested both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, the entertainer was captured getting ready for the chat show. Lipa looked to be taking a selfie of herself while a member of her team was helping her look glam for the occasion. She was snapped side-on while standing inside a kitchen.

In the third frame, Lipa posed for the photographer by placing one hand on her hip with her tongue poking out. She closed one eye and was clearly in the best of moods.

In the fourth and final frame, Lipa sported a pouty expression while putting both arms behind her back. She leaned forward and looked over to her right in front of a black decorated room.

For her caption, Lipa thanked everyone for watching her on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and expressed that she loved every moment on the show. She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 5,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 50.2 million followers.

“You look gorgeous as always, love u beauty,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You’re beyond the perfection,” another person shared.

“Amazing, brilliant, spectacular, unique, showstopping,” remarked a third fan.

“U ARE SO F*CKING GORGEOUS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

During the show, Lipa got to interview one of her idols, Gwen Stefani. The duo have collaborated on a remix of Lipa’s song, “Physical,” which will be released at the end of August. During their chat, Lipa referred Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, as her husband, which turned into a funny moment.