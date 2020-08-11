Chanel West Coast Goes Braless Under A White Blazer For Sexy Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram share, rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million followers with a tantalizing snap in which she went braless underneath a white blazer. She tagged photographer Sonny Chaotic in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, suggesting the photo was taken by him.

Chanel wore what appeared to be some type of harness top with straps that crossed her chest in an X shape. A small panel of fabric stretched across her upper chest, over her collar bones, but her breasts appeared to be entirely exposed in the scandalous look.

A horizontal strap stretched across her waist, and she paired the sizzling garment with what looked like high-waisted lace bottoms that came to just below her belly button.

Chanel had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and layered a slightly oversized white blazer over top of the risque ensemble. The jacket had structured lapels, and she ensured that she didn’t show off too much skin by keeping one hand on either lapel, holding the blazer in position. The top layer also featured pockets on either side and a button detail.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and her silky tresses tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. The black-and-white snap had an artistic vibe, and Chanel stared straight at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

The photo was cropped just below Chanel’s hips, so her toned thighs and pert posterior weren’t on display in the look. However, the overall vibe of the image was super steamy given the amount of skin on display regardless.

Chanel also made sure to acknowledge the team behind the look, tagging a two stylists and a makeup artist in the picture itself. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 42,200 likes within just one hour of going live, and it also racked up 803 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“I’m not a fan of black and white pictures but GOOD LORD,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower remarked.

“Wow. Hottest woman on the planet. Main reason why I watch ridiculousness,” a third fan added, referring to the MTV show Chanel has appeared on for several seasons now.

“Absolutely phenomenal beauty,” another commented.

