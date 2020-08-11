‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Sharon Gets Shocking News

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 11 reveals Sharon’s return home after surgery, but she does not necessarily receive all good news. Billy and Lily disagree about hiring Theo, Amanda gets a shock from Phyllis, and Nick goes all in for Phyllis against Abby.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived home after her surgery. Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) also showed up to support her. Faith wanted to know if the cancer was gone, but Sharon let her daughter know that she still had to undergo chemotherapy. Then, Nick indicated that he and Phyllis (Michelle) were back together, which left Sharon shocked, and he left.

In a moment alone, Sharon opened up to Mariah about her fears over her scarring and how she will look when it is over. Mariah let Sharon know that no matter what, she is still beautiful. In the end, Mariah told her mother that the scars are a visual representation of Sharon’s strength. The Young and the Restless shared a video of the heartfelt scene between the mother and daughter, which viewers can watch in the embedded tweet. Later everybody but Nick had pizza to celebrate Sharon returning home.

As for Nick, he went to Abby (Melissa Ordway) to offer her any one of his buildings to turn into a hotel instead of the one across from The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Abby realized that his brother had ulterior motives, and she was not happy to learn that he and Phyllis were an item again.

In her suite, Phyllis received a big box. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) noticed, and she wanted to see Phyllis’s new haul of clothes. It came as quite a surprise to Amanda to learn that the container did not have outfits in it. Instead, the box had a giant dinosaur bone. Amanda asked for a hint about what the unusual contents meant, and Phyllis noted that it would save the hotel from extinction. Amanda also let Phyllis know that she’d accepted a new job at Chancellor Communications.

At Society, Theo (Tyler Johnson) saw a takeout bag bound for Chancellor Communications, so he quickly wrote down his resume, and included it with the food. Billy (Jason Thompson) returned to the office with the food, and he and Lily (Christel Khalil) discussed his and Amanda’s friendship. Lily worried that perhaps they shouldn’t have hired her, but Billy reassured his partner that things would be fine. Then, they found Theo’s unique job application, and Billy called him to make his pitch even though Billy didn’t trust him as an Abbott family defector. After the interview, Billy felt sold on Theo, but Lily worried that he’d lied at Jabot, which didn’t bode well for his ethics at their company. Later, Theo ran into Jack (Peter Bergman) at Crimson Lights, and they discussed things. Jack let his nephew know that he wanted him to stay in contact with Dina (Marla Adams) because family bonds are stronger than business.