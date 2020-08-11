Kinsey Wolanski Bursts Out Of Skimpy White Bikini Top During Lake Tahoe ‘Adventure’

Kinsey Wolanski turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon during her road trip adventure with her closest friends. The model shared a photo of herself enjoying nature as she rocked a barely-there bikini top and high-waisted bottoms that hugged her curves. Her outfit left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The image showed Kinsey sitting on a bed of rocks as a stream flowed beside her in Lake Tahoe, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, bushes and tall trees lined a hill leading down to the water. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Kinsey and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked as radiant as ever in her swimwear.

Kinsey sported a very skimpy triangle-shaped top that did little to cover her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. Additionally, the low sides exposed her sideboob.

A sliver of Kinsey’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a skintight high-waisted pair of black bikini bottoms. The waistband hugged her hourglass figure closely and ran above her belly button. The high-cut sides also perfectly framed her toned legs.

Kinsey accessorized her outfit with a layered silver necklace, a matching ring, and a black baseball cap over her long, blond locks, which fell over her shoulders in loose waves. She also wore a pair of white stained sneakers.

Kinsey pulled one leg in close to her body while extending the other lengthy pin out. She tucked her arms into her chest to squeeze out her cleavage even more and arched her back. The YouTuber parted her lips slightly and stared at the camera.

The post garnered just over 53,000 likes and nearly 330 comments in under an hour, proving to be a huge success with Kinsey’s followers. Many people expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This is amazing you look so beautiful,” one fan said.

“How are you so stunning?” another user added.

“You are my idol,” a third person wrote with several heart-eye emoji.

As fans know, Kinsey has been traveling through the Valley of Fire via a bright pink RV from Boohoo for the last week alongside fellow models Charly Jordan, Amber Khieralla, and Leah Blefko. When the trip began, the model shared several photos of herself in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as she rocked a low-cut cropped shirt and Daisy Dukes.