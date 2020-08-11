Ekaterina Zueva Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Rhinestone Two-Piece

Ekaterina Zueva tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 11, with a new update in which she rocked a skimpy rhinestone outfit that left little to the imagination.

For the shot, the Russian bombshell sported an interesting ensemble that was entirely made of what looked to be rhinestones. On her torso, Zueva wore a skimpy top that resembled the upper half of a two-piece bikini. It included small triangles comprised of chains that exposed her chest. However, she censored the photo with her hand. A very thin string clasped around her back, keeping the structure in place.

Zueva paired the top with matching skirt-like bottoms. Several chains adorned with stones hung from a main string that sat a few inches below her navel.

The photo captured Zueva in front of a beige backdrop. She stood with her right profile toward the camera as she propped the back leg forward, helping to enhance the curves of her lower body. Zueva placed one hand across her chest and the other on her low back.

A partially open window let in natural lighting, which cast interesting shadows on the wall behind her. Zueva turned her head to the right and glanced at the camera with fierce eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and slicked back into a low ponytail that fell against her back.

In the caption, Zueva teased that she is “too much.” Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reactions to the photo. Within just an hour of going live, it garnered more than 6,300 likes and about 100 comments. They took to the comments section to praise her good looks in a host of languages, including English, Russian, French and Spanish.

“Always beautiful, You are a dream come true,” one of her fans raved, trailing the words with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“U r a fitness queen @zuueva,” replied another admirer.

“Zuueva, my darling, looking just wow,” a third fan chimed in.

“You have fabulous hands & physique,” added a fourth user.

Zueva is no stranger to sporting racy ensembles on her Instagram posts. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously teased her followers by uploading an image of herself clad in a pink two-piece lingerie set. The bra had an underwire structure that was filled in with a semi-sheer fabric. Its adjustable straps were tightly stretched over her shoulders, accentuating her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms had wide sides, which were placed high on her hips. Her set was from Lounge Underwear.