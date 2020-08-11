Normani Looks Sensational In Adidas Crop Top & Shorts

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with numerous new photos of herself. The singer — who recently made an appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest music video — looked nothing short of incredible for her latest outfit post.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a white Adidas crop top that featured thin black straps and the brand’s iconic logo on the front. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with tiny white shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Normani completed her look with long white Adidas socks and white lace-up sneakers from the same brand. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant accessorized with a necklace and a number of gold rings. She styled her dark shoulder-length hair in a high ponytail while rocking pointy acrylic nails.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Normani was snapped sitting on a bench in front of a basketball hoop. She was captured from the thighs-up with one hand placed on her hip. The former Fifth Harmony member looked directly at the camera lens with her face tilted to the right. Normani showed off her stunning side profile, which highlighted her cheekbones and incredible jawline.

In the next slide, she was photographed from head-to-toe in the same location. Normani crossed her legs and closed her eyes while sporting another profile.

In the third and final frame, the entertainer gave fans a view from the back by rocking an over-the-shoulder pose. Normani gazed at the camera with a fierce expression and showed whose boss.

For her caption, she kept it simple and put the white love heart emoji. In the tags, Normani credited Adidas, Finish Line, and photographer Blair Caldwell.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 492,000 likes and over 6,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“GOD IS A WOMEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“WE STAN THIS MF QUEEN,” another passionate person shared, adding the crown emoji.

“Your skin is flawless WOW,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow I fall more in love with you every day,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Love Lies” songstress looked smoking hot in a matching orange underwear set from Savage X Fenty. She styled her long dark hair in braids and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and rings.