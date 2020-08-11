Reese Withersoon Shows Some Leg In A Dramatic Pink Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

Reese Witherspoon looked glamorous in a stunning ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday afternoon. The Oscar-winning actress revealed that the photo was taken for Vanity Fair magazine earlier this year. She also took to the caption of the post to gush over the “visionaries” who work behind the camera.

In the photo, Reese looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed in a dramatic pink satin dress. The floor length gown fell behind her and featured huge ruffled embellishments that wrapped around her shoulders and cascaded down to the knees.

The neckline showed a bit of skin, and the garment also featured a thigh-high slit that exposed her killer legs. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, and a pair of pink flats on her feet.

Reese stood on a wooden pallet and had one hand resting on the dress in front of her as her other arm was out of sight under the heavy material. She arched her back a bit as the frock hugged her backside and exposed her shoulders. She tilted her head and gave a fierce look into the camera. In the background, a rose-colored wall, some white paneling, and a green plant were all visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the center. The golden locks were styled in soft, straight strands that brushed lightly over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Reese’s over 23.7 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 77,000 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 800 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Cotton candy!” one follower declared.

“This is beyond!” another remarked.

“One of my absolute favorite photoshoots! You look incredible in all of these shots and I especially fell in love with this pink dress, it suits you so well,” a third social media user wrote.

“so gorgeousss!” a fourth comment read.

The actress often delights her followers in her online snaps. She’s become a fashion icon, making everything from jeans and t-shirt, mom style dresses, and sweatpants look good and stylish.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reese recently piqued the interest of her fans when she sported a pair of tight jeans and a white sweater as she enjoyed a sunny day and a good book. To date, that post has raked in more than 202,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.