Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Spectacular Hourglass Figure In Chain Bikini

Claudia Sampedro showed off her insane figure to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 10, with her latest update. The Cuban bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots in which she rocked a skimpy bikini that bared her sensational curves, much to the delight of her fans.

Sampedro sizzled in an all-black two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her deeply tan complexion. The top had an underwire structure that helped to accentuate her bust, making her cleavage pop. Gold-colored chains stretched over her shoulders, adding some bling to the garment. Her matching bottoms also featured the same chain on the sides. Sampedro wore them pulled up high in a way that enhanced her hourglass figure by emphasizing the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and curvy hips.

Sampedro accessorized her look with a black bucket hat with the Nike logo emblazoned across the front in white. She wore the brim pulled down over her forehead, casting a shadow over her eyes. She also had on a gold necklace that matched the bikini chains.

Sampedro sat across a white towel as she turned her head to the right to smile at the camera. Both photos were practically identical.

In the caption, Sampedro simply stated she was enjoying a “pool day” and revealed her outfit was from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as an ambassador and model. According to the geotag, she posed for the shots in Cancun, Mexico.

In under a day, the photos have attracted more than 22,300 likes and over 200 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to thank her for always being “real.”

“[W]ow you’re so stunning,” one user wrote.

“Can you have a pool day with me in Pennsylvania? Or follow me back?!?” replied another fan.

“Peppers with them photo skillzzzz,” chimed in a third admirer, referring to Sampedro’s husband, the former American football defensive end Julius Peppers.

“I love how real u are [cat with heart-eyes] stretch marks & all! [purple heart] Bombshell alert!” added a fourth fan.

Sampedro often sports racy bikinis on her Instagram feed. A few weeks ago, she shared a three-photo slideshow that saw her clad in a two-piece boasting a pink snakeskin print, as previously reported by TheInquisitr. She posed in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone close to her face to capture the selfie. Her bikini included a small triangle top that exposed her cleavage and quite a bit of underboob. The matching bottoms tied on the sides.