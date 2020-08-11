Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Derriere In Skintight Leggings: ‘Engage The Glutes’

Lindsey Vonn worked out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to share another intense workout video with her fans. The Olympic gold medalist has been hitting the gym hard lately, and footage filmed during her sweat sessions often receives praise from her 2 million followers. The clips also give her admirers a look at her flattering and functional athletic ensembles.

Vonn, 35, has retired from competitive skiing, but she has clearly retained her enthusiasm for exercise. Her latest visual update on her fitness journey showed her working so hard that her back was flushed red. She also let out a loud grunt each time she completed a rep.

Vonn did a set of T-bar rows with a classic rig. It included a barbell with a close-grip handle and a few weights on one end. Her legs were spread far apart over the bar, and she was squatting down. She kept her back straight as she pulled the close-grip handle up to her chest. She almost fully extended her arms when she lowered the weights, but she kept her elbows slightly bent. She performed her reps rapidly under the watchful eye of celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. Vonn did 12 reps, and Peterson counted her down at the end.

The athlete was clad in a pair of skintight black leggings. The bottoms showed off her toned derriere, which was angled toward the camera. She seemed to jokingly reference the view in the caption of her post, where she advised her fans that the “secret to life” is to “engage the glutes.”

Vonn also rocked a black racerback sports bra that featured a gray brush-stroke pattern. The garment’s crossover straps created a keyhole detail on the back. The top also boasted an elastic under-bust band with branding for Project Rock, the line of fitness apparel that actor Dwayne Johnson created in collaboration with Under Armor. Vonn completed her ensemble with a pair of gray-and-black Project Rock trainers.

Johnson actually made an appearance in another workout video that Vonn shared. Her viewers were excited to see the former WWE star spotting the former Olympian as she did a set of chain squats. In that update, Vonn revealed that her leg workout included 400 reps of different exercises.

Vonn’s latest look at her fitness routine was also a big hit, and it even motivated some of her followers to get moving.

“Ok, this is awesome. Watching the skin tone on your back flush as you get into the movement is like a real time demonstration of just how much exercise gets that blood pumping!! Wasn’t gonna work out today… sure am now!!” read one response to her post.

“Look at this goddess!” another viewer gushed.

“The Glutes transformation is commendable!” wrote a third fan.