Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Buff Arms In Tank Top & Overalls As She Poses With Her Daughter On Instagram

The mom of three's hard workouts have been paying off.

Jessica Simpson showed off her toned arms in a new photo shared to her Instagram page.

The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 last month, posed with her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johson, in a shot taken outdoors on a gorgeous sunny day. Birdie looked adorable in a red patterned jumpsuit from her famous mama’s fashion line, complete with a coordinating gingham hair bow and matching fringed red shoes.

But Jessica also shined in the new photo. While the Open Book author was dressed down in denim overalls and a white tank top as she posed for the snap, the outfit showed off her incredibly fit body a year after she lost all of her pregnancy weight.

Jessica’s toned arms were on display as she held her little girl in her arms and rested her head against her in the sweet photo. The mom of three was all smiles and looked appeared half her age as she glowed with an all-natural look. Even Jessica’s hair looked healthier than ever after she recently revealed that she removed her heavy hair extensions.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Jessica labeled her and her little girl “Cali Cowgirls” in the sweet mom-daughter snap.

While many of Jessica’s 5.5 million followers raved about how cute baby Birdie is and how big she is getting, many others zeroed in on the former MTV star’s healthy and fit look. Several commenters specifically asked Jessica about her muscular arms and how she got so toned after gaining 100 pounds last year with her third pregnancy.

“Your arms are fantastic!” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“Your arms look awesome,” another added. “Pure muscle.”

“Like Holy Jesus girlfriend,” a third fan chimed in. “You look amazing! How did you lose so much weight?”

“You look AMAZING!!! ” another wrote to the blonde beauty. “So healthy!!”

Jessica seems to be at one of the happiest periods in her life right now, and she’s truly fab at 40 as can be seen in her jaw-dropping new pic. Ahead of her milestone birthday last month, she posted to Instagram, in a post seen here, to reveal that she still fits into a pair of her True Religion blue jeans from 14 years ago.

Jessica also showed off her ripped arms in a pool pic last week as she went “under the sea” with her older daughter, Maxie Drew, who was dressed as a mermaid.