Katelyn Runck Flaunts Killer Core Muscles In Tight Sports Bra & Athletic Shorts

Katelyn Runck reminded fans that the hard work she put into her body has paid off in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The babe shared a series of images that showed her enjoying a sports drink outside as she rocked a skintight sports bra and barely-there shorts. Her look did nothing but favors for her muscles and certainly drove fans wild.

In the photos, Katelyn stood in gray pavement in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. The background was mostly blurry, but she appeared to be on a neighborhood road with homes and fences on either side. She posed in some shade provided by a tall building beside her. Sunlight poured over the background and cast a bright glow around the fitness guru.

Katelyn wore a light blue Under Armour sports bra with a navy trim and the brand’s logo on the band. The skintight fabric featured a low-scooping neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage up and out. The band cut off just below her bust, so her six-pack abs were completely on display.

Katelyn paired the bra with some tight boxer brief shorts in a dark teal color. The black waistband of the shorts came up to just below her belly button and hugged her curvy hips. Meanwhile, the tight fabric clung to her muscular thighs and exposed her toned legs.

The model finished off the ensemble with a pair of gray sneakers and a bottle of Bylt sports drink. She styled her brunette locks in a neat blowout that was pushed to one side.

In the first shot, Katelyn held the drink up in one hand and flashed a huge smile. She pushed one hip out to the side and flexed her ab muscles in a way that flaunted her hourglass shape. The second photo showed the babe performing side leaning stretch while flexing her arm muscles.

The post received more than 11,000 likes and just over 300 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with Katelyn’s fanbase. Many of her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Jaw-dropping beauty,” one person said.

“You have such an amazing figure,” another user added.

“You are smoking!” a third follower wrote with flame emoji.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can rock both sporty looks and classy looks. Earlier this week, the model wore a burnt orange dress that clung to her curves and sent her followers into a frenzy.