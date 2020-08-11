Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Tie-Front Crop Top & Ruched Miniskirt

On Tuesday, August 11, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 610,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a balcony in front of a beautiful building and green foliage. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the photoshoot was Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her shoulders back and rested her arms on the balcony railing, while bending one of her knees. She held onto both a shopping bag and a small Louis Vuitton purse. The model focused her gaze on the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white tie-front crop top and a matching ruched miniskirt with ruffled detailing. The feminine outfit, which was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, Rachel sported statement earrings, a watch, and numerous rings. She also styled her long honey-colored hair in voluminous curls and a deep side part, giving her look additional glamour.

She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and looking off into the distance. She also had put on a pair of aviator glasses and a white mask prior to the picture being taken.

In the caption, Rachel implied that her appearance in the second photo is how she looks in her everyday life. She also advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful babe,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Amazing girl,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning,” remarked another follower, along with a yellow heart emoji.

“Love your look,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, simply used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the Manchester native is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging halterneck top and a figure-hugging maxi skirt. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.