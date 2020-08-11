Devin Brugman Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Shirt & Daisy Dukes

Devin Brugman showed off her hourglass frame in her latest Instagram offering. She looked smoking hot in some classic pieces, a white shirt and skintight Daisy Dukes, that she dressed up with a few key accessories. The photos were an instant success as her 1.3 million fans flocked to view the update.

The bikini queen, who is the co-founder of Monday Swimwear, shared some interesting info in her caption with her fan base. She dished that if you did your online shopping with a certain store, proceeds from the sale would go to charity.

In the multi-slide post, Devin wore a classic white cotton shirt. She rolled up the long sleeves of the garment to expose her toned forearms for a casual feel. Devin loosened the top bottoms of the shirt to reveal some décolletage and knotted it in front to reveal her rock-hard abs and tiny waist.

Devin rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes that fit her like a glove. The denim pants was slightly frayed at the bottom for a rugged look. The pants showed off her trim hips and thighs as she posed for the camera.

The model accessorized with a brown leather belt which instantly elevated her outfit for a more constructed look. She also wore gold hoop earrings and a ring on her middle finger. She styled her hair in a center-path and let her brown locks tumble down her shoulders and back.

The social media star posed in a white living room with wooden floors. On the far wall, a built-in bookcase revealed some ornaments, books, and knickknacks, as well as a window that let in plenty of light. Other homely touches in the room were a tall plant, a television screen, and a frame with a collage of photographs.

In the first photo, Devin modeled by leaning on one leg and taking a selfie. She tucked her thumb into the pocket of her shorts for a rather nonchalant look. The following snap showed Devin dropping her right shoulder and standing her with her hand falling to the side. In the final image, the influencer sat on the floor. She held onto a chair and flaunted her long limbs in the pose. Her dog also joined her in the last shot.

The pet had many followers in stitches. She was inundated with comments from her fans who found the pooch fascinating.

“I can’t with his elbow up like that,” one follower said.

“You and your dog look so cool,” another raved.

A third Instagrammer thought that Devin was “very beautiful.”

The photos sparked an intense frenzy among her devotees. The post racked up more than 4,000 likes within the first hour of going live.